BATAVIA — There will be no Wing Ding Festival in the city this fall, but the committee planning it is now looking to 2024 for a festival date.

“We have met as a committee twice in the past month and, after weighing our options in planning the event, the decision was made to table the event until 2024,” Assistant City Manager Erik Fix said in an email to The Daily News.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags