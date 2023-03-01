BATAVIA — There will be no Wing Ding Festival in the city this fall, but the committee planning it is now looking to 2024 for a festival date.
“We have met as a committee twice in the past month and, after weighing our options in planning the event, the decision was made to table the event until 2024,” Assistant City Manager Erik Fix said in an email to The Daily News.
Fix said many of the vendors and entertainment acts are booked for the summer, making it difficult to find enough people to provide a meaningful experience.
“Due to the fact that the (Wings Over Batavia) Air Show is on Labor Day weekend, our event would have to be on a Friday night of a weekend that many people typically have other plans, making it difficult to get enough volunteers to run a successful event. It also is in direct conflict with Oakfield’s Labor Daze.”
The city reached out to multiple community partners to see if they would be willing to chair the event and had no luck, Fix said.
The plan is to prepare for 2024, move the event to a weekend before the air show to have it on a Saturday and to find a community partner to chair the event.
“For this year, we will work with the BID (Business Improvement District) and other downtown businesses on a promotional piece that can be shared with hotels and at the Air Show, highlighted the different restaurants and shops downtown in an attempt to draw people from the Airshow to the our city,” Fix said.
