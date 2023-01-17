BUFFALO — Following the storm of historic proportion that rocked the western New York region, resulting in the tragic loss of dozens of lives, widespread power outages, and bringing even emergency travel to a halt, several area businesses have stepped forward with significant gifts to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund.
The fund helps the Red Cross respond immediately to community disasters.
The organizations supporting disaster response and preparedness through their support of the Red Cross included M&T Bank, $100,000; Constellation Brands, $60,000; and National Grid, $50,000.
In addition to sheltering efforts and the distribution of winter storm supplies during the blizzard, the Red Cross continued its ongoing support to individuals and families impacted by home fires and other personal disasters. From Dec. 26 to 30 alone, the Red Cross responded to 71 disaster events in the Western NY Region, providing immediate comfort and assistance to our neighbors in need.
“As an organization dedicated to our mission of alleviating suffering in times of disaster, we have to be prepared to respond well in advance of any community emergency,” said Nick Bond, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the Red Cross of Western New York, in a news release. “Even before (the storm) hit, we had positioned trailers with essential relief supplies at strategic locations throughout the greater Buffalo area. This enabled us to quickly share equipment such as cots, blankets and comfort kits to our governmental partners who were opening warming shelters for those in need.”
