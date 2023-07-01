Tompkins Financial Advisors has promoted Serena Compitello and Aaron Rowe to assistant vice president, trust counsel.
In this role, Compitello and Rowe are responsible for assisting clients in estate planning by collaborating with clients’ attorneys and other professionals who need professional advisement in trusts, estate planning, and asset protection.
“As we see the clientele of Tompkins continue to grow, it is necessary to expand our leadership team to help support our clients in the best way possible,” James Sperry, Tompkins Financial Advisors senior vice president and managing director for the Western New York market, said in a news release. “Serena and Aaron both bring years of legal experience and we are confident they are the perfect people to help in assisting our clients.”
Compitello has held the position of trust counsel at Tompkins for the past eight months. She has a bachelor of arts in political science from St. Bonaventure University and a juris doctorate from Albany Law School and is licensed to practice law in New York. She is a board member for PathStone Housing Action Corporation and PathStone Development Corporation band serves on the Membership Committee of the Monroe County Bar Association.
Rowe joined Tompkins six months ago from Piede Law, LLP, where he served as an associate attorney. He has a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Brigham Young University and a juris doctorate from Penn State Dickinson Law School of the Pennsylvania State University. Rowe is licensed to practice law in New York and is a member of the Monroe County Bar Association. Rowe is bilingual and has earned the privileged Eagle Scout achievement from the Boy Scouts of America.
Tompkins Financial Advisors is the wealth management firm of Tompkins Financial Corporation, a New York State-based financial services holding company.