GENESEO – Coast Professional Inc. has promoted Samuel A. Thelen to vice president of information technology.
Thelen joined Coast in 2019 as director of information technology and architecture. He was later promoted to senior director of information technology.
In his new role, Thelen will be responsible for guided implementation of company-wide enterprise security strategy for network and hardware, disaster recovery, data protection, and endpoint protection.
Thelen has 23 years of information technology experience. He began his career in 1995 as a UNIX systems administrator in the United States Marine Corps where he was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for Outstanding Service. After five years of military service, Thelen had IT supervisory positions including infrastructure manager/senior systems engineer, team lead, and IT architect. He has been responsible for network infrastructures, enterprise messaging and archiving, database deployment, data backup systems, and project management methodologies.
“Since joining Coast, he has demonstrated exemplary leadership skills and consistent success. His ability to overcome obstacles and develop comprehensive solutions to complex problems are second to none,” said Annmarie Buchanan, chief information officer and chief information security officer.
Thelen lives in the Niagara Falls area. He volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America.
