Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.