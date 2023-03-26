Coast promotes Livonia woman to HR director

Brittany Minster

GENESEO – Brittany Minster of Livonia has been promoted by Coast Professional Inc. to director of human resources.

Minster will be responsible for directing the strategic and day-to-day functions and activities of the human resources department in accordance with company policies. She will provide oversight and guidance in all HR areas including payroll, benefits, employee relations, human resources information system management, talent management, client requirements, affirmative action, and diversity. She will also oversee all leave requests and accommodations requiring specialized attention.

