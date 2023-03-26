GENESEO – Brittany Minster of Livonia has been promoted by Coast Professional Inc. to director of human resources.
Minster will be responsible for directing the strategic and day-to-day functions and activities of the human resources department in accordance with company policies. She will provide oversight and guidance in all HR areas including payroll, benefits, employee relations, human resources information system management, talent management, client requirements, affirmative action, and diversity. She will also oversee all leave requests and accommodations requiring specialized attention.
Minster will lead a team of about 13 HR staff.
Minster has more than 12 years of collection industry experience. She began her career at Coast in 2010 as a consumer care representative and advanced through the ranks before joining Coast’s HR team in early 2021. She progressed to HR manager the same year.
While serving as HR manager, Minster supported Coast recruitment, compensation, benefits, employee engagement, retention, professional development, and diversity. She also provided conflict resolution to managers and employees, tracked trends with HR team members to recommend improvements, addressed staffing needs, managed employee relations, and ensured attendance and leave policies were in full compliance with federal and state laws and regulations.
“Brittany is a proactive problem solver who handles difficult situations with a calm and collected attitude, making others feel comfortable and at ease in her presence. She has a way of bringing people together, and her peers greatly enjoy working with her,” Brent Henderson, Coasts vice president of HR, said in a news release.
Minster received her associate of applied science degree in business administration from Monroe Community College in 2008. She loves to spend time skiing, snowmobiling, and boating with her husband and kids.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.