CANANDAIGUA – A Conesus resident was recently named a Service Excellence Award winner at UR Medicine Thompson Health.
Dr. Ashley Leubner of Conesus works at Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of UR Medicine Thompson Health.
The Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who consistently deliver exceptional service, the health system said in a news release.
Leubner, a native of Greenwood, Steuben County, is board certified in family medicine, with special interests in pediatrics and women’s health. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Keuka College. She obtained her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, and then completed her family medicine residency at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind.
Leubner was one of two recipients of a second-quarter 2023 Service Excellence Award. The other was Dr. Brian Greenberg of Victor who works in the Emergency Department at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigus.
The awards are chosen by the health system’s Service Excellence Team. The SET selects award recipients quarterly, after reviewing system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families, and coworkers.
Each recipient of the Service Excellence Award is given points to be used on Thompson’s online shopping site and is featured in CEO presentations as well as on Thompson’s intranet site and in its internal newsletter.