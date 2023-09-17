WARSAW – Scott Bader, who has more than 15 years experience managing technology services for Five Star Bank, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information security officer of the bank.
Bader will be responsible for the execution and evolution of the Bank’s information and cybersecurity program, and compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements regarding information access, security and privacy.
“Scott is an exceptional and proven leader who I’m confident will help the bank achieve its strategic goals while ensuring customer and bank information is maintained in a highly secure manner,” Gary Pacos, chief risk officer of Five Star Bank, said in a news release.
“Having led Five Star Bank’s technology function through significant growth during the past 15 years, Scott has strong technology experience, deep institutional knowledge and a keen understanding of the sophisticated threats facing the financial services industry today, all of which are key to supporting Five Star Bank and its affiliates into the future.”
Bader joined Five Star in 2008 and has taken on increasing responsibility in the information security and technology functions. From 2010 to 2014, as senior vice president and information security officer and technology services manager, he led the launch of the bank’s information security program. Since 2014, he has served as senior vice president and technology services director and played an integral role in the bank’s digital transformation, Five Star said in a news release from parent company Financial Institutions Inc.
Prior to joining Five Star Bank, Bader worked in progressive technology roles at retailer Chico’s FAS Inc.
Bader also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1990 to 1994, working on an international counterintelligence team.
Bader, who is based at Financial Institution’s corporate headquarters in Warsaw, previously served as a board member of the United Way of Eastern Orleans County and as a longtime volunteer coach with Tri-County Youth Hockey. He is a past advisory board member of the New York Bankers Association and in 2010 was honored by the Rochester Business Journal as a 40 Under 40 recipient.
Bader earned his bachelor of science degree in computer information systems from Florida Gulf Coast University.
Five Star bank is a subsidiary of Financial Institutions Inc.