HCR Home Care names vice president

Rory Burrill

ROCHESTER — HCR Home Care has hired Rory Burrill as vice president of growth strategy and business development.

Burrill brings to this role more than 20 years of leadership experience in strategy, sales and business development. Most recently, he served as the head of Health Systems at Healthy.io, where he built and executed the sales strategy for the company’s entry into the U.S. health system and provider market.

