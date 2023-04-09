ROCHESTER — HCR Home Care has hired Rory Burrill as vice president of growth strategy and business development.
Burrill brings to this role more than 20 years of leadership experience in strategy, sales and business development. Most recently, he served as the head of Health Systems at Healthy.io, where he built and executed the sales strategy for the company’s entry into the U.S. health system and provider market.
He also served as vice president of sales and business development at VisualDx, a leading A.I.-enabled decision support technology for dermatology.
Burrill graduated magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and earned his MBA from The Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.
HCR Home Care, founded in 1978, provides home health services to individuals, physicians and other healthcare professionals across New York state. The company is headquartered in Rochester and operates in 25 counties, including Genesee, Livingston, and Orleans counties; across the Catskill, Central New York, Finger Lakes and North Country regions.
