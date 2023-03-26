DANSVILLE – Brooke Sikes has been promoted to director of UR Medicine | Noyes Health’s Noyes Family Birthing Center and Noyes First Steps program.
“The best part about working at Noyes is the patient-centered care with a more focused approach to our patient’s wishes and desires,” said Sikes, who has been employed at Noyes for a decade. “The relationships between nursing, colleagues, and administration here at Noyes creates a supportive, team-based atmosphere which makes you feel comfortable and supported.”
Sikes, who lives in Canadice, graduated from SUNY Cortland with a bachelor’s degree in communications studies before realizing healthcare was her calling.
She has an applied associate’s degree in nursing from Alfred State College, a master’s degree in nursing as a women’s health nurse practitioner, and has a post graduate certificate in midwifery from Shenandoah University.
Sikes was first employed by Noyes Health as a new graduate in 2013, working as a registered nurse in the Medical-Surgical Unit. In January 2014 she began her career as an obstetrics registered nurse.
“Working clinically at the patient’s side to now having a leadership role, I feel that I am able to connect evidence-based practice and current recommendations and guidelines with hospital policies and protocols to ensure we are facilitating the safest environment for our Mothers and babies,” said Sikes during one of her first days in her new position. “My goal is to provide an environment where women are informed, safe, confident, and empowered during one of the most memorable moments of their lives.”
With nearly a decade of experience at Noyes, Sikes was a natural fit for the director position, hospital officials said.
“Thank you from all of us for being a supportive, understanding and respectful director,” said Jennifer Canfield on the Noyes recognition website. “You are such a big part of this unit and we appreciate you and all the things you do to help us. Most of all thank you for treating us with respect and being kind. The workplace is better because of you.”
