Noyes nurse takes leadership role

UR Medicine | Noyes Health PhotographBrooke Sikes has been named director of the Noyes Family Birthing Center and Noyes First Steps program.

DANSVILLE – Brooke Sikes has been promoted to director of UR Medicine | Noyes Health’s Noyes Family Birthing Center and Noyes First Steps program.

“The best part about working at Noyes is the patient-centered care with a more focused approach to our patient’s wishes and desires,” said Sikes, who has been employed at Noyes for a decade. “The relationships between nursing, colleagues, and administration here at Noyes creates a supportive, team-based atmosphere which makes you feel comfortable and supported.”

