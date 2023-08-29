EAST AURORA — An Agricultural Commercial Driver’s License training program is being offered by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County.
The program now has two training options for experienced farm owners, operators, and employees:
n Open enrollment is available with direct scheduling with the contracted instructor.
n A group class will take place Oct. 17 to 28 at Erie County Fairgrounds. Participants will be scheduled throughout that time period.
Those interested in the October session are advised to apply soon to have time to complete class prerequisites including securing a learner permit and completing required medical exams.
Program details and additional information are available at https://bit.ly/3quaKNh.
Participants are reminded the training is intended for experienced drivers. Beginning or inexperienced drivers will need to explore other commercial driver’s license training options.
Accommodations for persons with special needs may be requested by contacting John Whitney at (716) 796-3204 or jrw44@cornell.edu at least five days before the event.