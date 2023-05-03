ROCHESTER — The Rochester Area Interfaith Climate Action will conduct a climate summit on Sunday.
The session will take place 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Temple B’rith Kodesh on 2131 Elmwood Ave. The group aims to inspire and equip the faith community to confront the challenges of climate change, by providing specific and practical information on making houses of worship and congregants’ homes more energy efficient.
Workshops will include:
n Solar Installation
n Composting for Homes and Houses of Worship Congregational and Household Composting Energy Efficiency and Weatherization.
n Ministry in the Era of Climate Change
n Green Purchasing Decisions
n Sustainable Lawns and Yards
n Youth Climate Action
n Climate Justice and Advocacy
n Energy Audits and Clean Heating and Cooling
n Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure
n Getting Started on Greening your Congregation
The RAICA inspires and equips the faith community to confront the challenges of climate change and use them to build congregational communities through action., organizers said in a news release.
Actions include policy and climate justice advocacy and practical steps to reduce the carbon footprint of houses of worship.
Keynote speakers at the summit include faith leaders from the Muslim, Christian and Jewish traditions. Summit attendees will also hear from policy advocates, coalition leaders and environmental and renewable energy service providers.
Attendance is free. Check https://www.raica.net/event-details/raica-annual-summit-2023 to register.