Members of Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace and other area activists are calling for “talks not tanks” as they urge a diplomatic solution to resolve Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The invasion – Europe’s largest land battle since World War II – marked its one-year anniversary on Feb. 24.
A Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace representative said that diplomacy is the path to peace.
“Congress has provided tens of billions of dollars in weapons and military aid to Ukraine. The war has killes of thousands of people. Millions have been displaced. Nuclear threats are becoming commonplace. This war must end,” said Holly Adams of the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace.
“We call for the U.S. to stop funding the war. We call for diplomacy and negotiations immediately to end the way and thereby decrease the threat of nuclear disaster,” Adams said.
In December, members of Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace, also called for a diplomatic solution.
The Defuse Nuclear War Coalition, which coordinated dozens of rallies nationwide of Friday, said in a statement this week that the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion “should serve as an opportunity to amplify calls for genuine diplomacy to end this terrible war.”
“Protests are appropriate,” the Coalition statement said, “given the widespread failure of Congress members to challenge the current militarism that threatens everyone’s future.”
