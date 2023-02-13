school lunches

JOHNSON NEWSPAPERS

Several representatives from the Healthy School Meals for All New York Kids coalition pleaded their case on Wednesday to include free school meals for all students in the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget. They appeared before the New York State Senate Committee on Finance and the New York State Assembly Committee on Ways and Means as part of an elementary and secondary education joint budget hearing.

