BUFFALO — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo scholarship application process for the 2023-24 academic year is now open.
Applications are due by May 1, 2023, and must be submitted online.
Preference is given to Pell eligible students attending school in Western New York.
Requirements include:
n Be a current resident of Western New York, including Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
n Have a minimum of a “C” average or a GPA of 2.0 or greater
n Be admitted to a nonprofit 501(c)(3), U.S. Department of Education accredited school for full-time study beginning in the fall 2023 semester.
Scholarship awards typically range from $1,000 to $6,000.
