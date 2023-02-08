sales tax graphic

Courtesy of the New York State Comptroller’s Office

BATAVIA — Genesee County saw a double-digit increase in sales tax revenues during 2022, according to a State Comptroller’s Office report.

The report examined sales tax revenues statewide, which experienced an overall 12.7 percent increase last year. It found that Genesee County experienced among the state’s biggest increases while Orleans County ranked among the smallest.

