BATAVIA — Genesee County saw a double-digit increase in sales tax revenues during 2022, according to a State Comptroller’s Office report.
The report examined sales tax revenues statewide, which experienced an overall 12.7 percent increase last year. It found that Genesee County experienced among the state’s biggest increases while Orleans County ranked among the smallest.
“One of the factors driving sustained growth throughout 2022 was inflation, which was not only higher for the past year ... but also follows a decade of lower-than-average inflation growth,” the study reads.
“Even as consumer demand for goods cooled somewhat during the year, the price of those goods continued to rise, sustaining high year-over-year growth in collections. As the pace of inflation moderated in the third and fourth quarters, so did collections growth.”
Other statewide factors included increasing employment and modest growth in hourly earnings, although home sales slowed at year’s end.
n Genesee County collected $54.9 million in sales taxes during 2022, representing a 10.4 percent increase compared to the $49.7 million collected in 2021.
n Livingston County collected $44.8 million in sales taxes during 2022, representing a 6.2 percent increase compared to the $42.2 million collected in 2021.
n Orleans County collected $22.5 million in sales taxes during 2022, representing a 3 percent increase compared to the $21.8 million collected in 2021.
n Wyoming County collected $24.8 million in sales taxes during 2022, representing a 9.2 percent increase compared to the $22.7 million collected in 2021.
n A total of $22.1 billion in sales taxes was collected in New York state, representing a 12.7 percent increase compared to the $19.6 billion collected in 2021.
“The pandemic created significant sales tax volatility over the past few years, first with a major decline, then with a strong rebound,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. “Sales tax growth has remained strong for a sustained stretch as consumers resumed spending relatively quickly after pandemic shutdowns ended.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.