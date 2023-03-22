CANANDAIGUA — High school students, bring out your pens, pencils and pastels.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, is inviting area teens to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The contest winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.
The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.
Tenney represents the new 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Genesee, Livingston, Wyoming and parts of Orleans County. The district stretches from western New York to western Jefferson County.
Started in 1982 by members of the U.S. House of Representatives, high school students across the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories are invited to participate in a nationwide annual art competition. Since its creation, over 650,000 high school students have submitted their artwork to the contest.
“I’m pleased to announce the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for students across New York’s 24th District,” said Tenney in a press release. “This competition is an incredible way for students to showcase their artistic abilities. Every year, I am in awe of the talent of the students in our district, and I look forward to seeing all the great artwork that is submitted this year.”
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 28 inches by 28 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.
Allowable formats are the following:
n Paintings — including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
n Drawings — including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
n Collages — must be two dimensional
n Prints — including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
n Mixed Media — use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image — including a painting, graphic, or advertisement — that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium.
The deadline to submit artwork to be judged by members of the local art community will be Friday, April 21.
Additional information about the competition, including guidelines and student release forms required to participate in the 2023 competition, can be found at tenney.house.gov/services/art-competition or by calling Tenney’s district office at (716) 514-5130.
