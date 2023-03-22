Tenney announces art contest

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney at her desk in her new Oswego office, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

CANANDAIGUA — High school students, bring out your pens, pencils and pastels.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, is inviting area teens to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The contest winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1