BATAVIA — The application deadline has been extended for the Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program.
The program was created to assist certified organic dairy producers facing a unique set of challenges in recent years, including higher costs attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and drought conditions nationwide.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency is providing financial assistance for certified organic dairy producers’ projected marketing costs in 2023 based on 2022 costs. The ODMAP provides a one-time cost-share payment, based on marketing costs, on pounds of organic milk marketed in the 2022 calendar year.
The new deadline is Aug. 11. Producers are advised to contact the FSA at their local USDA Service Center to apply.