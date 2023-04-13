Meeting to detail Lake Erie fisheries

BLASDELL — The public is invited to learn more about the status of Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries at an April 25 public meeting.

The meeting will take place 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Beach State Park’s lodge in Blasdell, Erie County, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials said in a news release.

