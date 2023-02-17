ALBANY — Applications are underway for the “Buffer in a Bag” program, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials announced Monday.
Qualifying private and public landowners may apply for a free bag of 25 tree and shrub seedlings for planting near streams, rivers, or lakes to help stabilize banks, protect water quality, combat climate change, and improve wildlife habitat.
“Small-scale streamside plantings help decrease erosion, slow floodwaters, sequester carbon, and protect fish and wildlife habitat,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos in a news release. “I encourage New York landowners with waterside properties to participate in DEC’s ‘Buffer in a Bag’ program to bolster the state’s efforts to protect water quality and help safeguard communities from flooding.”
To qualify, landowners must have property in New York state with at least 50 feet bordering a stream, river, or lake, and provide photos or a map of the planting location, officials said. Previous recipients are encouraged to reapply to continue to build riparian buffers.
Applicants are eligible for one bag of 25 seedlings and recipients are chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. A total of 350 bags will be available statewide for this particular round of applications.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. on April 7.
Seedlings are provided by DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery.
Visit the DEC’s website for more information about the Buffer in a Bag application process and requirements. Contact mailto:treesfortribs@dec.ny.gov with questions.
