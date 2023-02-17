DEC offering licensed guide exams

ALBANY — Applications are underway for the “Buffer in a Bag” program, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials announced Monday.

Qualifying private and public landowners may apply for a free bag of 25 tree and shrub seedlings for planting near streams, rivers, or lakes to help stabilize banks, protect water quality, combat climate change, and improve wildlife habitat.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1