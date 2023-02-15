ALBANY — A pilot program allowing mentored 12- and 13-year-old hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow has again proven successful.
The program’s results were announced Monday by Commissioner Basil Seggos of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“Once again, DEC is hearing from families across the state who were thrilled to share their traditions of hunting and wildlife conservation with younger family members,” Seggos said in a news release. “The DEC’s review of data collected also shows youth hunters followed safety guidelines and showed both respect for wildlife and their fellow hunters while afield. I’m proud to see that New York’s environment is in good hands with this next generation of environmental stewards.”
More than 9,400 12 and 13-year-old hunters, representing nearly 9,200 families, were eligible to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow this past autumn. Youth hunters submitted more than 1,800 deer harvest reports.
The DEC conducted a post-hunting survey that found 82 percent of youth hunters and 87 percent of their adult mentors were moderately or greatly satisfied with their youth big game hunting experience. No hunting-related shooting incidents, violations, or license revocations involving 12 and 13-year-old hunters occurred during the first two years of the pilot program.
The youths were authorized in 2021 to hunt deer with an experienced adult mentor in eligible areas of the state under a three-year pilot program. The law required DEC to analyze results of the pilot program each year and report its findings back to the State Legislature.
The DEC tracked participation, satisfaction, deer harvest, and safety compliance in the pilot program, and submitted a report to the New York State Legislature sharing its findings and recommendations.
