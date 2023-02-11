BATAVIA — A man has been jailed after allegedly displaying a knife while stealing from a store on Veterans Memorial Drive.
Emergency dispatchers were alerted to the incident at 6:36 p.m. on Jan. 23. The suspect fled the scene and Genesee County sheriff’s deputies weren’t able to locate him.
Further investigation identified Jason R. Anderson, 41, of Batavia as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident on Jan. 30.
Anderson was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of petit larceny.
He was committed to Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Anderson was additionally charged during the arraignment with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief for a Jan. 3 incident at the same location.
He is accused of cutting a chain lock that secured an electric bicycle parked outside the business, deputies said. He then allegedly stole the bicycle.
