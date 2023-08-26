Discography: The Ghost Riders
The Ghost Riders have released a total of nine CDs since 1995. Here’s a look at the band’s discography.
1995: “Any Time, Any Place, Anywhere,” with “Wild Bill” McDonald, Jimmy “Steel” Duvall, “Mild Bill” Pitcher, Larry Merritt, and Jim Symonds. Featuring Bob Harrington, banjo, on “Ole Red River.”
2000: “Still Kickin’, Still Pickin’,” with McDonald, Duvall, Pitcher, Brian Graziaplena, Randy Bolam.
2001: “Greetin’ the Season,” McDonald, Duvall, Pitcher, Graziaplena, Bob Norton.
2004: “The Highway,” McDonald, Duvall, Pitcher, Graziaplena, Norton.
2009: “Fit To Be Tied,” McDonald, Duvall, Pitcher, Jim Sweet, Norton.
2010: Recorded “Live at the Riviera Theatre,” a concert originally recorded on cassette tape in 2001 and re-record in 2010 for CD. The concert includes guests Greg “Gridder” Houseknecht.
2012: “Wanted at Stafford Carnival Dead or A‘Live’”, a two-disc CD featuring live recordings of selected songs from the 2008 to 2011 Stafford Carnival Father’s Day Jamboree hosted by The Ghost Riders. The lineup for these concerts were McDonald, Duvall, Pitcher, Sweet and Norton.
2014: “The Ghost Riders & Friends Live from the Batavia Country Club,” a two-disc live CD featuring many guests from The Ghost Riders 20th anniversary party in 2013 at Batavia Country Club. Guests included Lou Astrella, Charlie Hettrick, Rick Howe, Wally Kowalik, Keith Kruppner, Bake McBride, Dean McClurg, Kay McMahon, Larry Merritt, Jim Patrick, Marty Phelps, Roger Pitcher, Tim Pitcher, Warren Skye, Bonnie Smith, Jim Sweet, Jim Symonds, Jen Worthington, and Keith Worthington.
2018: “O-at-Ka Festival Jam, Le Roy Moose,” a live CD featuring McDonald, Pitcher, Duvall, Tim Pitcher and Kay McDonald.
SOURCE: The Ghost Riders, album notes.