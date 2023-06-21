ALBANY — New York State is participating in the annual Operation Dry Water campaign.
Law enforcement agencies statewide are taking steps to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and other drugs. They’re also cracking down on impaired boaters.
Operation Dry Water’s national weekend of amplified outreach and coordinated enforcement is July 1 to 3.
Alcohol use continues to be the leading factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating incidents, state officials said in a news release. New York State Parks is asking boaters to enjoy the boating season and help keep everyone safe by not drinking alcohol while on the water or operating a boat after they have consumed alcohol.
New York also continues to phase in Brianna’s Law, which requires all operators of motorized watercraft to complete a state-approved boating safety course. The law currently requires all motorboat operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1983, to have a boating safety certificate.
Beginning in 2025, the law will be fully phased in, and a boating safety certificate will be required of all operators of motorized watercraft, regardless of age. Failure to comply carries a potential fine of between $100 to $250.
Boaters can find a safe boating course by visiting the New York State Parks boating webpage.
For more information about boating under the influence, visit operationdrywater.org.