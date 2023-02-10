GCEDC approves $209M Edwards Vacuum facility

ALABAMA — The New York Power Authority has granted a low-cost power allotment for the planned Edwards Vacuum facility on the STAMP site.

The NYPA board on Tuesday approved the 4.9 megawatt Niagara hydropower allocation to support the company’s construction of a dry vacuum pump manufacturing facility. Besides the hydropower, a total of 2.1 megawatts of high load factor power will also be procured on the energy market for the project.

