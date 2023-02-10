ALABAMA — The New York Power Authority has granted a low-cost power allotment for the planned Edwards Vacuum facility on the STAMP site.
The NYPA board on Tuesday approved the 4.9 megawatt Niagara hydropower allocation to support the company’s construction of a dry vacuum pump manufacturing facility. Besides the hydropower, a total of 2.1 megawatts of high load factor power will also be procured on the energy market for the project.
“Upstate New York’s emergence as a global hub for advanced manufacturing is stimulating unprecedented, transformative investments that will deliver the jobs of tomorrow to New York’s talented workforce,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. “By providing these firms with the tools and support they need to thrive, New York is furthering its legacy of innovation and cementing itself as a leader in the semiconductor industry.”
Edwards Vacuum announced plans this past November a $319 million manufacturing facility at the STAMP site. It would be the site’s second project.
Plug Power broke ground on a separate $290 million hydrogen fuel facility in October 2021.
Schumer also weighed in on the Edwards allotment.
The announcement “is another key step to Edwards Vacuum making a major over $300 million investment in Upstate New York, powering Genesee County with 600 good-paying jobs,” Sen. Charles Schumer said in the release. “From Micron’s major investment in central New York ...and now Edward’s supercharging our semiconductor supply chain at Western New York’s STAMP site, my CHIPS and Science Act is delivering for Upstate in a big way and making New York a global hub for the chip industry. I was proud to push Edwards Vacuum to consider choosing STAMP to locate their new plant, and am glad they heeded my call, and that today’s announcement by the governor will bring us one step closer to realizing this investment.”
