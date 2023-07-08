HAMBURG — Deadline is approaching to submit nominations for the Firefighter Honoree award at Erie County Fair.
This prestigious award recognizes an outstanding firefighter who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve their community. Submission deadline is July 15.
If you know a firefighter who deserves to be recognized for their courage, dedication, and service, now is your chance to nominate them for the special honor, fair officials said in a news release.
“We are thrilled to offer this award to honor the brave men and women who serve our communities as firefighters,” said CEO Jessica Underberg of the Erie County Fair. “We encourage everyone to take this opportunity to nominate a firefighter who has made a significant impact in their community.”
Nominations for the Firefighter Honoree award are open to the public and can be submitted online at www.ECFair.org.
Nominees must be active or retired firefighters, including junior firefighters, who have served their communities with distinction. The selection\ committee will review all nominations and select a total of 12 honorees.
One honoree will be honored per day at a special ceremony at 6 p.m. outside the Firemen’s Building during the Erie County Fair.
The annual Firefighters Day at the Erie County Fair will be conducted Aug. 11. Admission will be free for firefighters and auxiliary members with proper identifications.
They will also receive a $10 voucher valid for food, drink or rides at the Fair that day. That same day, the Erie County Volunteer Firemen’s Association will hold a Firefighter’s Memorial Service outside the Firemen’s Building at 7 p.m.
The Erie County Agricultural Society is a private not-for-profit membership organization. Established in 1819, the Society is the oldest civic organization in Western New York.
The mission of the Erie County Agricultural Society, sponsors of the Erie County Fair, is to preserve and enhance, by educational endeavors, the agricultural and historical legacy of New York state. The Fair strives to fulfill appropriate aspects of the agricultural, educational, entertainment and recreational needs of Western New York.
The fair will be conducted from Aug. 9 to 20.