HAMBURG — For the second year, the Erie County Agricultural Society will host the Youth Livestock Expo during the 2023 Erie County Fair.
The event is describe as is a unique opportunity for junior exhibitors, including 4-H and FFA members to have more opportunities to compete with their livestock.
The Youth Livestock Expo will be open to exhibitors 4 to 21 years old from the United States and Canada. The Expo will encompass the four market animal species including beef, hog, lamb and goats.
The program will require exhibitors to participate in at least two contests outside of the show ring that include activities like marketing, interviewing, stall decorating, herdsmanship, and creating educational posters. Through nationally recognized judges, more than $18,000 in total premiums for market and showmanship divisions will be awarded.
The updated schedule allows for exhibitors that show through 4-H and FFA to compete in the Youth Livestock Expo.
“It is important to continue to provide opportunities for junior livestock exhibitors,” said Agriculture Manager Laura Kwilos in a news release. “It is well known that young people that participate in livestock projects gain valuable knowledge as well as, leadership and personal development skills. Those exhibitors that are already raising animals for 4-H and FFA have the opportunity to raise another animal and show multiple times during their stay in Hamburg in August and we welcome exhibitors from all areas to come to compete.”
The Erie County Agricultural Society pledges to opportunities for youth to win significant scholarship. If an exhibitor wins three of the four champion market animal titles or showman competitions respectively, they will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship.
Complete information and a schedule is available at www.ECFair.org or follow The Erie County Fair on Facebook for monthly updates.
The Erie County Agricultural Society is a private not-for-profit membership organization. Established in 1819, the Society is the oldest civic organization in Western New York.
The mission of the Erie County Agricultural Society is to preserve and enhance, by educational endeavors, the agricultural and historical legacy of New York State. The Fair strives to fulfill appropriate aspects of the agricultural, educational, entertainment and recreational needs of Western New York.
The 2022 Erie County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 9 to 20.
