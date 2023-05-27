Farm Bureau lauds Supreme Court decision

ALBANY — The New York Farm Bureau is speaking in support of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Sackett vs. EPA decision.
“New York Farm Bureau applauds the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Sackett vs. EPA to rein in extreme government overreach and the unlawful expansion of the Clean Water Act,” said New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher in a statement. “We have long said that the definition of ‘Waters of the U.S.’ should reflect what Congress established in legislation as it relates to navigable waters. This protection of private property rights should provide better clarity for farms. New York Farm Bureau continues to call for reasonable regulations that clearly define Waters of the U.S., protect our environment, and remove any subjective review of farmland by federal regulators that would reduce delays in time sensitive farm work.”