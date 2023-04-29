BATAVIA — An upcoming workshop will to provide landowners with information about New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets Farmland Protection program.
The workshop will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Genesee County Building 2 on 3837 W. Main Street Rd. All interested landowners must attend before submitting an application.
The program reimburses farmers up to 87.5% of the value of the development rights on their land.
It is completely voluntary, and the seller retains ownership of the land and can continue farming the property.
If any interested landowners cannot attend, contact the County Planning at planning@co.genesee.ny.us or (585) 815-7901 to inquire about make arrangements.
