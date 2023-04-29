BATAVIA — An upcoming workshop will to provide landowners with information about New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets Farmland Protection program.

The workshop will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Genesee County Building 2 on 3837 W. Main Street Rd. All interested landowners must attend before submitting an application.

