BATAVIA — A farmland protection workshop will be conducted Tuesday.
The Agricultural & Farmland Protection Board will be accepting pre-applications from landowners interested in being considered for New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets Farmland Protection program or other state and federal farmland protection initiatives which may become available in the future.
The Farmland Protection program buys conservation easements on the state’s most productive farmland.
The program is completely voluntary, and the seller retains ownership of the land and can continue farming the property. But the land will have permanent restrictions on commercial, residential, and industrial uses.
The session is sponsored by Genesee County, in collaboration with Genesee Valley Conservancy, the Western New York Land Conservancy, and Genesee Land Trust.
The workshop will take place 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Genesee County Building 2 on 3837 West Main Street Rd. All interested landowners must attend before submitting an application.
If any interested landowners cannot attend, contact the County Planning at planning@co.genesee.ny.us or (585) 815-7901 to inquire about make arrangements.
