HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thousands of milk producers nationwide will receive surveys from the National Agricultural Statistics Service as the agency collects information for the 2023 Milk Production reports.
The dairy industry relies on monthly Milk Production reports to make decisions about the marketing of milk. By participating in the survey, milk producers can ensure that NASS provides timely, accurate and useful data that all sectors of the U.S. dairy industry use to make sound business decisions.
NASS will mail the questionnaires to all producers selected for the survey in late June. To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews.
Survey results will be published in the Milk Production report to be released on July 20. These and all NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications.
For more information, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 1 (800) 498-1518.