BATAVIA — The owner of now-closed Falleti Motors has been indicted by a Genesee County grand jury on charges that he forged registration documents for cars he was selling.
Frank P. Falleti, 52, is charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony punishable by up to seven years, and first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony.
The indictment accuses Falleti of possessing a forged registration document “with intent to defraud, deceive or injure” another.
He also allegedly failed to enter a 2019 Mazda into the state online VERIFY system that tracks dealer sales.
Falleti owned Falleti Motors, which closed last year and had been considered the oldest used-car dealership in Genesee County.
Two other people were indicted by a Genesee County grand jury:
n Chad S. Williams, 51, of Rochester is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.
Williams is accused of possession a stolen 2008 Honda Civic, having a fake Texas registration and giving police a fake name during a traffic stop Nov. 8.
n Joseph T. Martino, 30, of Batavia is charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.
He is accused of entering an office building at 216 East Main St. Oct. 9 and stealing property.
