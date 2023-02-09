US-NEWS-ICE-RAPETRIAL-DEPORTATION-DMT

ICE deports yet another Miami man accused of rape before he could stand trial. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 handout

BATAVIA — The owner of now-closed Falleti Motors has been indicted by a Genesee County grand jury on charges that he forged registration documents for cars he was selling.

Frank P. Falleti, 52, is charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony punishable by up to seven years, and first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.