ALBANY — More than 300 non-driver ID cards have been provided to people released from state prisons, according to the The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.
As one of several projects under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “Jails to Jobs” initiative, the program helps to remove barriers that formerly incarcerated people often face when re-entering the workforce and ultimately reduce recidivism, DMV officials said in a news release.
The DOCCS Pre-Release NDID pilot program began in April of 2022 at the Wyoming Correctional Facility in Attica, and the Taconic Correctional Facility and Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, both in Westchester County. The program has since been expanded, with DMV currently receiving applications from 18 facilities.
All 43 state-run correctional facilities are expected to be participating by the end of October.
State DOCCS staff at the facilities are assisting incarcerated individuals with gathering the necessary paperwork to apply for an ID and take their photo. Once the DMV processes the transaction, the ID is delivered directly to the correctional facility so it is available to the individual upon release.