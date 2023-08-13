PIKE — Four helicopters have been called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident today at Routes 39 and 19 in Pike, WNY Fire Alerts reports on its Facebook page.
Multiple seriously injured victims are being transported to area hospitals, Fire Alerts says. One person is being taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, two to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and one to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services said Route 39 is closed between Safford and Griffith due to the accident.
Pike Fire Chief Lyman Granger said the four people suffered serious injuries and were flown from a landing zone close to the scene. Two of the responding helicopters came from Mercy Flight, one from LifeNet and one from Mercy Flight Central.
Director of Fire and Emergency Management Brian Meyers said the accident was initially called in around 10:20 a.m.
“The crash management team from the sheriff’s office is handling the investigation,” he said.
The road was closed for at least three hours. Responding, in addition to the helicopters, were the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and county Emergency Services, Pike Fire Department and ambulance, Castile Fire Department and ambulance, Gainesville ambulance, Bliss Fire Department and ambulance, Monroe Medic 80 and BLS, RG&E, Barbers Automotive and Rob’s Castile Sunoco.
RG&E crews were at the scene this afternoon dealing with a pole that was sheared off during the accident.