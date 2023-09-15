ATLANTA (TNS) — The Fulton County judge overseeing the sprawling election interference probe on Thursday split the case’s 19 defendants into two groups, saving former President Donald Trump from going to trial in Georgia in October.
Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that 17 of the defendants would be split off — or severed, in legal parlance — from Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who have demanded speedy trials and are set to be tried on Oct. 23.
In a seven-page order, McAfee said splitting off the 17 defendants who did not want a speedy trial was “simply a procedural and logistical inevitability.” He cited the five ongoing requests for federal removal, defense attorneys with scheduling conflicts this fall and parties who wanted more time to examine the state’s voluminous discovery — evidence and other information which must be shared between the parties before trial.
“The precarious ability of the Court to safeguard each defendant’s due process rights and ensure adequate pretrial preparation on the current accelerated track weighs heavily, if not decisively, in favor of severance,” McAfee wrote.
The ruling is a blow to the Fulton District Attorney’s office, which argued in favor of keeping all 19 defendants together. In a court filing earlier this week, DA Fani Willis said trying defendants in multiple groups would create a “logistical quagmire” for courthouse staff, witnesses and jurors and that judicial efficiency merited trying the group together.
McAfee, meanwhile, voiced concerns about the logistics of holding a “mega-trial.”
“The Fulton County Courthouse simply contains no courtroom adequately large enough to hold all 19 defendants, their multiple attorneys and support staff, the sheriff’s deputies, court personnel, and the State’s prosecutorial team. Relocating to another larger venue raises security concerns that cannot be rapidly addressed,” he said.
McAfee worried that holding a trial with such a large group of defendants would lead to a lengthy trial. (The DA’s office has estimated the case will take roughly four months to try, excluding jury selection, and that it plans to call some 150 witnesses.)
“Each additional defendant increases the length of opening and closing arguments, cross- examination, and the number of evidentiary objections,” he wrote. “Each additional defendant increases the risk that the trial must be paused due to the unexpected absence of a party or attorney.”
A month ago, a Fulton grand jury handed up the 41-count racketeering indictment, tied to Trump’s attempt to hold onto power in Georgia and other swing states following the 2020 election.
The judge wrote that the “ripple effects” of a months-long, multi-defendant trial on the local criminal justice system must be considered, and added that “additional divisions of these 17 defendants may well be required” in the future. Roughly a dozen parties have filed motions to sever themselves from some or all of their other co-defendants, though McAfee did not rule on those requests.
For the remaining 17 defendants, McAfee issued a scheduling order setting Oct. 6 as the date initial discovery. All motions will be due Dec. 1.
McAfee denied requests from five defendants, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, to stay proceedings in Fulton as they seek to move the case to federal court. Meadows has appealed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, while the four others have court dates next week before U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones.
In its filing earlier this week, the DA’s office raised concerns that a second group of defendants could demand speedy trials separately from Chesebro and Powell, raising the potential for a third trial.
McAfee noted that nine defendants, including Trump, have since indicated they were waiving their rights to a speedy trial in exchange for being severed from Powell and Chesebro. The judge said any other defendant who files for a speedy trial before Oct. 23 will “immediately join” Powell and Chesebro, and that he received assurances that other Fulton judges “stand ready to begin a second trial” in the November and December term of court if necessary.
The judge said for Chesebro and Powell, he intends to have a jury selected and sworn in by Nov 3 to adhere to speedy trial deadlines.