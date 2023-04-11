BATAVIA — The fifth annual Business Idea Pitch Competition will take place April 26 at Genesee Community College.
The event will take place 9 a.m. to noon in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building. It is free and open to the public.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — The fifth annual Business Idea Pitch Competition will take place April 26 at Genesee Community College.
The event will take place 9 a.m. to noon in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building. It is free and open to the public.
Prizes will be available including $100 for first place and $75 for second place in the “most likely to succeed” and “most creative” categories. Pitches will be judged by local business leaders.
“A solid business idea pitch is critical for any startup, and this competition will help participants learn how to organize, develop, and deliver a powerful and convincing pitch,” said Dr. Lina LaMattina, director of Business Programs at GCC in a news release.
Those interested may register by emailing LaMattina at lmlamattina@genesee.edu or Amy Conley, GCC Professor of Accounting at avconley@genesee.edu no later than April 20.
A free workshop is also available to help people develop their pitches. It will take place 12:30 p.m. April 18 at the GCC campus in Batavia.
Those interested in the workshop may RSVP by emailing LaMattina or Conley by Friday.
Among the leading causes for startup failure is a lack of basic business experience, GCC officials said. Education can increase chances for success and preserve the dollars invested by helping people gain experience beforehand.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1