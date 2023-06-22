BATAVIA — Six members of the Genesee Community College team have been recognized by the State University of New York for outstanding contributions to their profession, the campus, and the community.
The SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence is given in recognition of consistently superior professional achievement and encourages the ongoing pursuit of excellence.
The following faculty and staff members earned a SUNY Chancellor Award for this year:
n Kenneth G. Rainis was awarded the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching. The award recognizes consistently superior teaching at the graduate, undergraduate or professional level in keeping with the SUNY’s commitment to providing its students with instruction of the highest quality.
Rainis has been a member of GCC’s Math/Science faculty since 2015. He has taught a wide variety of courses including biology, anatomy & physiology, microbiology, and human nutrition.
Rainis has more than 45-years of experience in science education and as a science education author.
His experience goes well beyond the textbook since lessons need to come to life with real-world applications, GCC officials said in a news release. They described him as “a highly experienced individual known for his creativity, adaptability, and connectivity inside and outside the classroom.”
They said he is committed to high-quality standards and nurturing student curiosity.
n Gary J. Boccaccio was honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in the Classified Service, a system-level award established by SUNY to give system-wide recognition for superior performance and extraordinary achievement by employees in the Classified Service.
These awards demonstrate the University’s commitment to individuals who provide superior service to its students and the community at large.
Boccaccio has been a member of GCC’s classified staff in the position of custodial worker since 2005. He is an individual dedicated to his work and possess an exemplary work ethic.
Boccaccio was described as reliable, taking pride in his work, and always willing to go above and beyond what is required of him.
“Gary finds joy in what he does and is committed to making meaningful contributions to the college,” the officials said. “His positive attitude and commitment inspire others.”
n Karyn S. Bryson received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service, which recognizes the consistently superior service contributions of teaching faculty. The service involved must be sustained over multiple years and may occur in a variety of venues.
Bryson has been a member of GCC’s Paralegal faculty since 2008. She has provided outstanding service both in and out of the classroom and is committed to the entire college community and learning environment.
In addition to her excellence in the classroom, she has made significant contributions to the college through her service, officials said. A few examples include her instituting a chapter of National Honor Society for paralegal students, implementing a HyFlex modality for the delivery of her instruction, reorganizing the Student Paralegal Association, and serving as a leader for the Genesee Educational Association.
n Kristen L. Hargrave was recognized with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service. The award recognizes consistently superior professional achievement within and beyond the position.
Hargrave has been a member of GCC’s Records office since 2015 where she began as a transfer coordinator and was then promoted to assistant registrar. She is an individual dedicated to mastering her role and accomplishing a great deal of work beyond the outline of her position description.
A few samples of her work include redesigning the college’s transfer services web page; supporting student completion by maintaining and continuously improving the Degree Works system; creating shared resources to assist in campus-wide collaboration and advisement of students; and serving as the college’s curriculum secretary and Genesee Educational Association secretary.
n Maureen “Moi” E. Dugan was awarded the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities, which supports the pursuits foundational to sustaining the intellectual growth of SUNY institutions by recognizing consistently outstanding scholarly and creative productivity, conducted in addition to teaching, by SUNY’s instructional faculty.
Dugan has been a member of GCC since 2006. Some of her career highlights include integrating art with the campus and community through an annual pottery fundraiser for the college’s food pantry and implementing a summer studio fine arts camp for youth.
She participated in the development of the Roz Steiner Art Gallery, working with the Gallery Advisory Board and architects in the evolution of the gallery design and vision. Beyond the classroom, she donates a significant amount of time to various organizations, exhibits her pottery nationally, and engages in regular professional development to learn new techniques that she can engage her students with.
n Daniel E. Snyder was honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. This award recognizes consistently superior teaching at the graduate, undergraduate or professional level in keeping with the State University’s commitment to providing its students with instruction of the highest quality.
Snyder has been a member of GCC since 2007 and a full-time faculty member since 2019. His approach to teaching is customized, effective and empowering. Dan understands the importance of connecting to each student and adapting to the various classroom atmospheres he encounters. He has an engaging personality that students find intriguing, does not get intimidated easily and adapts to any learning environment.
“We are incredibly proud of the exceptional individuals who have received the SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence,” said President Dr. James Sunser of Genesee Community College. “Kenneth Rainis, Gary Boccaccio, Karyn Bryson, Kristen Hargrave, Maureen Dugan, and Daniel Snyder have consistently demonstrated outstanding contributions to their respective fields, our campus, and the community. Their commitment to excellence and dedication have had a profound impact on our students and the overall educational experience at Genesee Community College.”