BATAVIA — Brittny Benjamin, a student at Genesee Community College, will be this year’s recipient of the Virginia Carr-Mumford Art Scholarship.
The scholarship will be presented by the Batavia Society of Arts during an opening reception for the Society’s annual Spring Art Show. The show is on view during May in the Gallery Room at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St.
The opening reception is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The scholarship presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Admission to the reception is free. Light refreshments are planned.
Benjamin will have some of her artwork on display at the show.
Virginia Carr-Mumford was a longtime member of the Society of Artists. After Carr-Mumford’s death, her family decided to sponsor an annual scholarship in 2000, which was then named in her honor.
More than a dozen artists, all members of the Society of Artists will have work in the show, which will have dozens of pieces in a variety of media to view. Last spring’s show — the first in-person gallery show for the Society of Artists following two years of COVID-19 protocols – saw 15 artists present about 60 pieces in the Gallery Room.
The show’s artist awards will also be presented at the reception. The show was judged by artist Lori Longhany.
Artwork may be viewed during regular library hours when the Gallery Room is not being used for other programs. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The Batavia Art Society has been around since 1950 and accepts artists of all mediums and skill levels. There are monthly demonstrations to help promote the arts. Members are always welcome, and the public is welcome to come to the demonstrations for a $5 fee.