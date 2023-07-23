BATAVIA — The schedule for the next three days at the Genesee County Fair includes the following:
Today
n 9 a.m. Open Class Poultry Show (Merton Building)
n 10 a.m. Open Class Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
n 10 a.m. WNY Garden Pullers Tractor Pulls (Grandstands)
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n noon Stockyard Classic Beef Show and Open Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
n 1-9 p.m. Midway open
n noon-4 p.m. Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)
n 12:30 p.m. Open Class 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)
n 1–10 p.m. Midway opens, Kids 16 and Under Ride for $15/wristband from 1-5 p.m.
n 2 p.m. Empire Classic Sheep Show
n 3-5 p.m. Fair Queen Pageant Speech and Talent (Entertainment Tent)
n 5–10 p.m. Midway open at regular rates
n 7-10 p.m. BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)
n 7-10 p.m. Knight Patrol (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. exhibit halls and buildings close
MONDAY
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n 4-9 p.m. Midway open
n 6–9 p.m. Fair Queen Pageant and Crowning (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit Halls and buildings close
TUESDAY
FIRST RESPONDERS & Chapin Manufacturing Day
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n 4–9 p.m. Midway opens
n 6 p.m. Parade lineup (Racing Pit area)
n 6:30 p.m. Genesee County Fair Parade — around fairgrounds
n 7–10 p.m. Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit halls and buildings close
At the fair every day:
n Air Sculpture (balloon display build all day every day and balloon demonstrations 12 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.)
n Pig Racing — July 22, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 23, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 24, 3 and 7 p.m.; July 25, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 26, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 27, 4, 6, 8 p.m.; July 28, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 29, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.)
n Niagara Down Under (all day, every day)
n Pony Rides (all day, every day)
n Chain Saw Carver (all day, every day)
n Fame Racing — radio-controlled car racing (July 22, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.; July 23, 2 and 6 p.m.; July 24, 2 and 6 p.m.; July 25, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 26, 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 27, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 28, 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 29, 1, 3 and 5 p.m.)