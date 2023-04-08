BATAVIA — From an emergency/law enforcement perspective, agencies in Genesee County and the area have already been talking about the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse and public safety, a county Emergency Management leader says.

Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger said that last spring, the state Office of Emergency Management brought up the total solar eclipse and public safety with him.

