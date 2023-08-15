ROMULUS — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has announced proposed legislation to designate the Finger Lakes region as a National Heritage Area.
National Heritage Areas are established by Congress to recognize a region’s natural, cultural, or historic significance. Securing this designation for the Finger Lakes would promote tourism and help ensure that the area is preserved for generations to come, Gillibrand’s office said in a news release.
“The Finger Lakes are a national treasure,” Gillibrand said. “They are home to a beautiful landscape, rich history, and thriving small businesses. In recognition of all this area has to offer, I’m leading the push to designate the region as an NHA. This designation will promote tourism, create jobs, and make sure local communities have what they need to thrive for years to come. I am committed to getting this bill signed into law.”
The process for designating a region as a National Heritage Area usually involves two steps.
Congress must first approve a bill directing the National Park Service to conduct a feasibility study, which determines whether the area is suitable for being designated as an NHA. If the results of the feasibility study are positive, Congress then must pass a second bill to formally designate the region.
Gillibrand has been leading the push to designate the Finger Lakes as an NHA in line with this two-step process.
In 2015, she first announced the Finger Lakes National Heritage Area Study Act to direct NPS to conduct a feasibility study, and in 2019, it was signed into law
The National Park Service completed its feasibility study and confirmed the Finger Lakes’ eligibility earlier this year. The Finger Lakes National Heritage Area Act would complete the second step in the process and formally create the Finger Lakes NHA.
Livingston County would be included in the designation, along with Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Monroe, Onondaga, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, and Yates counties.