BATAVIA — Genesee County Business Education Alliance Director Karyn Winters, for one, felt that it was time to take the GLOW with Your Hands manufacturing events in the county and do something similar with healthcare.
“We have seen tremendous success with that event, especially when we look at the metrics of how many students have started to enroll in BOCES career and technical education programs,” she said of the annual manufacturing event held at the Genesee County Fairgrounds. Winters and workforce and employment advocates from the region gathered Thursday to announce a March 24 GLOW with Your Hands: Healthcare program hosted by Genesee Community College.
“As soon as the COVID pandemic unfortunately happened, we heard from our healthcare providers that they are desperate to hire and recruit professionals to fill those positions. There’s definitely been a desire to make sure that we provide opportunities to look at other career clusters such as the healthcare field,” Winters said. “We also see, when we go to our doctors’ offices and go to local health centers, that there’s a huge labor shortage ... We wanted to make sure that we continue to make accessing local healthcare a huge priority, rather than having residents in the GLOW region having to commute all the way to Buffalo or Rochester for treatment.”
Winters said the March event was organized due to the need of the community.
“It’s exposing our youth to many different career opportunities and making it as hands-on, interactive and memorable for these students as possible,” she said.
At the March program, about 600 students from 28 schools will interact informally with healthcare businesses and organizations. Activities will deal with careers including nursing, mental health, social services and first aid.
“Building on the momentum from GLOW with Your Hands: Manufacturing for the past four years, students will get to learn about career opportunities in their own backyards in the healthcare sector,” she said. “We are grateful to have so many organizations and individuals from across the GLOW region collaborating on this workforce development initiative.”
Rochester Regional Health, United Memorial Medical Center President Dan Ireland said RRH and UMMC feel very strongly about creating new access in healthcare throughout the community.
“With that access will come the need for more human resources and healthcare professionals at all parts of the organization. An event like we’re having here will help give students the opportunity to explore those different roles they can play in healthcare,” he said. “As I reflect back on how many of us in the healthcare field started, many times it was being exposed to somebody who actually was doing the job who could describe what the work was like and share their inspiration and passion.”
That is what GLOW with Your Hands: Healthcare will do, Ireland said.
“Whether they’re working in the support services roles, the professional roles or even going into the practice of medicine, the students who will experience our event coming up on March 24 are just really going to get a chance to ask their questions, explore more and be able to grow in their thoughts on what they’re going to do as they enter their working career,” he said. “At Rochester Regional Health, United Memorial, throughout the GLOW region, our partners at the other hospitals, we’re all working to continue to transform healthcare.
“This is a pivotal time in that transformation. New access and new ways of care are upon us. As we develop that workforce, it’s going to be fantastic to see what programs like this, GLOW with Your Hands: Healthcare, will do to help spark interest for those in our school community and communities around us,” he said.
Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce Education to Employment Director and Co-Chair of GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare Angela Grouse said it’s incredibly rewarding to help students discover career paths that align with their skills and abilities.
“We are all aware of the staffing challenges which have created stress for healthcare providers and impacted patient services, especially in rural areas such as the GLOW region,” Grouse said. “With so many opportunities and the strong labor demand, it was a logical next step. Trackable increases in BOCES registration and workforce development programs, as well as consistently high attendance on the part of vendors and schools, speak to the success of the GLOW with Your Hands mission.”
Wyoming County Business Education Council Executive Director Justin Dueppengiesser said the Business Education Council prides itself on the development of the area’s youth. Putting them first is imperative for the future, he said.
“The GLOW region is special because we have so many organizations working together that passionately want to find job and career opportunities for youth and to keep them here. When companies are interested in moving to the GLOW region, the No. 1 question we are asked is about the quality of our workforce,” he said. “Companies, more than ever, need people available, ready and, most importantly, prepared to work and understand what the job entails.”
Genesee Community College Director of Respiratory Care Maureen Welch said GCC is honored to host the event.
“It means a lot to our GCC community to be involved. Not only will the students interact with local healthcare organizations to learn about all the different careers, but this also gives GCC a chance to expose GLOW region students to affordable options, available at our college, that can lead to meaningful, high-paying careers,” Welch said.
Among the career choices GCC offers are personal training, nursing, physical therapy assistant, vet tech, health and biological sciences and respiratory care, she said.
“This is a great opportunity to highlight our programs and showcase what we have to offer students seeking careers in healthcare,” Welch said. “At GCC, students who graduate from our healthcare programs, such as respiratory care, we have 100% job placement. Many of our graduates end up giving back and working in the community that they learned in, which is very gratifying for our faculty and staff here at GCC.”