BATAVIA — Genesee County Business Education Alliance Director Karyn Winters, for one, felt that it was time to take the GLOW with Your Hands manufacturing events in the county and do something similar with healthcare.

“We have seen tremendous success with that event, especially when we look at the metrics of how many students have started to enroll in BOCES career and technical education programs,” she said of the annual manufacturing event held at the Genesee County Fairgrounds. Winters and workforce and employment advocates from the region gathered Thursday to announce a March 24 GLOW with Your Hands: Healthcare program hosted by Genesee Community College.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.