BATAVIA — Graham Corporation, earned $11.5 million more at the end of the most recent fiscal quarter than it did a year ago, the Batavia company announced today.
Graham reported its financial results for its first quarter 2024, which ended June 30, 2023. The company is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries.
Graham earned $47.6 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, which ended June 30, 2023, compared to $36.1 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2023, Graham said today in a press release. Its operating profit was about $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, up $2.7 million from the first quarter of 2023. Graham’s gross profit was about $11 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, up $4.3 million from a year ago.
First-quarter 2024 revenue quarter revenue benefitted from project timing, Graham said. It said sales growth was driven by the defense market, which increased 133% — including strength across defense product offerings.
“We had a better-than-expected start to the year with strong first quarter results. We had improved execution, utilized our expanded capacity and are timely delivering to customer requirements, even as schedules may shift. We also benefited in the quarter from an unusually better mix of business and the timing of projects flowing through production,” said Graham President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. Thoren, “Importantly, we continue to strengthen our relationships with our defense customers, advance opportunities in the space industry and are positioning the business to serve the new energy markets with cryogenic solutions. The investments we made to meet defense customers’ delivery requirements have proven to be effective and was validated by the $13.5 million strategic investment we received to expand our capabilities and be ready to support future opportunities, if selected. We have earned the position of being a key strategic supplier to support the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.”
Graham also announced today that it received a strategic investment by a customer to expand production capabilities at its Batavia facility.
“While we delivered in the quarter, there is still much work to do to get where we need to be as an organization. We are making investments in infrastructure, information systems and people,” said Thoren. “We are evolving the culture of the company as well. I have been excited to see how our teams are questioning and challenging each other. Everyone is stepping up to own our future. While we have made measurable progress these last two years, we will continue to drive to advance our operations to deliver on our goals to exceed $200 million in revenue and achieve low to mid-teen adjusted EBITDA margins by fiscal 2027.”