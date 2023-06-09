ALBANY — A total of $350,000 in competitive funding is now available to help communities in the Finger Lakes watershed restore and protect water quality.
The grants are supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund and administered under DEC’s Finger Lakes Watershed Grants Program.
Grant awards ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 are available. The Genesee River drainage watershed is eligible.
All projects must have defined measurable project objectives, tasks, and deliverables that can be completed within a two-year contract term and are located within the geographic boundaries of the Finger Lakes watershed.
Funding will be used to implement projects including: monitoring and research to better understand and address the issues and vulnerabilities facing the Finger Lakes; planning and implementation of best management practices; and education and outreach to increase understanding of Finger Lakes’ natural resources, build community involvement, and encourage future stewardship.
Round one of the Finger Lakes Watershed Grants Program Request for Applications is available online through the New York State Grants Gateway at https://grantsgateway.ny.gov.
Not-for-profit applicants are required to “prequalify” in the Grants Gateway system. Registration and prequalification forms are available online at https://grantsreform.ny.gov.
Grant applications must be submitted online through the Grants Gateway no later than 3 p.m. on July 21.