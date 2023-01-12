BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley is inviting non-profits to apply for a share of $5 million in grants available to organizations that serve veterans and their family members.
The grants will assist those improving and expanding the services available to the state’s veterans and their families by upgrading facilities or building new ones.
Funding for projects will range between $25,000 and $75,000. It will go toward design, construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation or expansion of eligible veterans’ facilities.
The Division of Veterans’ Services will host a webinar for program applicants today at https://veterans.ny.gov to outline the program and application process.
“Taking care of our veterans, who have protected our country with such courage, should always be a top priority to our state and our nation,” Hawley, R-Batavia, said in a news release. “I want all former military members to understand the services that are available to them.
“The Capital Program will allow non-profits to better address veterans’ issues throughout the state by having state-of-the-art facilities and resources,” he continued. “We must take care of these veterans because they have always been there to protect us.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.