GENESEO – The Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace and other local peace activist groups will gather Saturday afternoon in Geneseo for a rally calling on the United States government to ratify the Treaty to Prevent Nuclear Weapons.

The event is in conjunction with a similar rally planned for Washington, D.C. Some 200 organizations nationwide are expected to participate in the rallies.

