ROCHESTER – Members of the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace are expected to join other peace activists for a rally Monday afternoon outside the federal building in support of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building and Courthouse, 100 State St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1