ROCHESTER – Members of the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace are expected to join other peace activists for a rally Monday afternoon outside the federal building in support of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
The rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building and Courthouse, 100 State St.
The rally will mark the two-year anniversary of the treaty, which is an agreement among international communities to outlaw nuclear weapons.
“For too long, the discussion about nuclear weapons has been about policy, and about military force,” said Holly Adams of Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace. “This conversation masks the reality of nuclear weapons: if even a small fraction of them are used, the planet we live on will no longer sustain life. Hundreds of millions will die instantly; the rest will starve during the long nuclear winter that follows.”
The rally is intended to urge the United States to join the treaty.
“We are joining our voices with people around the globe to say, ‘Now is the time to abolish nuclear weapons from the Earth,” Adams said.
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was passed by 122 nations in June 2017. The treaty on Oct. 24, 2020, reached the requisite 50 ratifications needed for entry into force and the treat took effect 90 days later on Jan. 22, 2021.
The treaty does not legally apply to the United States as the country has not yet signed or ratified the treaty.
A total of 68 nations have ratified the treaty through a conference held by the United States and 92 have signed on to the treat. Of the signatories, not all nations have ratified the treaty.
In 2022, five countries signed on to the treaty and nine nations ratified the treaty.
“This steady increase in adherence to the landmark disarmament treaty reflects the strong desire of the international community to strengthen the global norm against nuclear weapons and see more rapid progress on disarmament,” the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons said on its website. ICAN is a coalition of non-governmental organizations in 100 countries promoting adherence to and implementation of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
A nation that possesses nuclear weapons may join the treaty, so long as it agrees to destroy them in accordance with a legally binding, time-bound plan. Similarly, a nation that hosts another nation’s nuclear weapons on its territory may join, so long as it agrees to remove them by a specified deadline.
“There is a new energy for abolition,” said the Rev. James Swarts of Veterans for Peace. “People across the globe are calling on us to leave the ‘Era of the Great Threat’ and to ‘Enter the Age of The Ban Treaty.’ Here and around the world, actions and events will echo the demand of the international community: nuclear weapons states must give up their weapons.”
For information about the treaty, go to icanw.org.
