BERGEN — Tuesday night featured a matchup of the top two teams in the Genesee Region League and two of the top teams in Section V Class C midway through the season. But after a back-and-forth first 11 minutes, once-beaten Pembroke took complete control and handed previously perfect Byron-Bergen its first setback of the winter.
Cayden Pfalzer finished with a game-high 28 points, while Tyson Totten added 19 and Pembroke used a pair of huge runs to pull away from the Bees for a 75-52 victory.
David Brumsted finished with 11 points and Gianni Ferrara added 10 — all in the first half — in the loss for the Bees.
Down eight less than three minutes into the second quarter, the Dragons’ defense took complete control as they would use a dominating 18-4 run over the final five minutes of the opening half to take a lead that they would never come close to relinquishing.
Following a Ryan Muscarella 3-pointer with 5:15 left in the half, Jon Suro started the monster run with a drive to the bucket and Pembroke was well on its way.
Pfalzer would score seven of his points to key the spurt, including a triple at the buzzer that would give Pembroke a 36-30 lead heading to the locker rooms. Big Chase Guzdek added four points in the run, while Totten and Jacob Dulski also got into the mix.
Byron-Bergen played all but three minutes of the opening half without big man Braedyn Chambry, who was hit with two early fouls in the opening quarter.
Chambry finished with 11 points, but all but two came in the second half with Pembroke up big.
Totten started the night hot with a pair of 3-pointers in the first 2:30 of the game to get the Dragons out to an early 8-5 lead and that lead would get to as many as six before Muscarella found the range. The senior guard hit a triple of his own to start the Bees on an 11-3 run over the final 3:25 of the opening frame.
Muscarella added another bucket during the run and also added a beautiful assist to Brendan Pimm and Byron-Bergen had a five-point lead at 21-16 after the first.
However, the always tough Dragons defense would allow just 31 points the rest of the way.
Pembroke would continue to asset itself early in the third quarter as it would use a 7-0 run over the first 1:45 of the second half, capped with a Pfalzer putback to give the Dragons a commanding 43-30 lead. The advantage for Pembroke wouldn’t get into single digits the rest of the way.
After a Brodie Baubie three momentarily cut the Bees’ lead to 10, Pfalzer would start another blistering run for the Dragons, this one 16-5 over the final four minutes of the third quarter to all but end it.
Pfalzer had eight points during that second run, while Totten added six, many off of fantastic assists from Suro.
The win moved Pembroke to 9-1 on the season, while Byron-Bergen dropped to 9-1, with both entering the night in the No. 2 position in their respective classes, with the Dragons in C2 and the Bees in C3.
Pembroke will get another tough game on Thursday when it plays at home against Wheatland-Chili, while Byron-Bergen will look to bounce back at Attica on Thursday.
