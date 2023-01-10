Last week the New York State Sportswriters Association announced its annual All-State football teams for Classes B through 8-Man and, once again, a number of local players earned the honors for the 2022 season.

In all, 12 players garnered first team selections, including all of the local Section V Players of the Year, led by Pembroke junior running back Tyson Totten, who was named the New York State 8-Man Player of the Year.

