Last week the New York State Sportswriters Association announced its annual All-State football teams for Classes B through 8-Man and, once again, a number of local players earned the honors for the 2022 season.
In all, 12 players garnered first team selections, including all of the local Section V Players of the Year, led by Pembroke junior running back Tyson Totten, who was named the New York State 8-Man Player of the Year.
Setting numerous program records along the way, Totten ran for 2,123 yards at 13.7 yards per carry with 30 rushing touchdowns. Totten didn’t fumble once on the season and added two receiving scores and a passing touchdown, while he finished with 2,331 all-purpose yards.
Totten also led the Dragons’ defense with 73 total tackles on the season.
Leading the charge in Class B was the Section V Class B Offensive Player of the Year Ja’Vin McFollins from sectional champion Batavia, who was named to the first team. In his first and only varsity season under center, the senior QB was outstanding as he went 89-of-126 (a completion percentage of 71) for 1,724 yards and 21 touchdowns against only three interceptions. McFollins also added 150 yards on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns, while he was also a key member of an impressive Batavia defense.
Making the second team in Class B was Albion senior wide receiver Javon Jones. Jones was the leading receiver for the 6-3 Purple Eagles as he caught 30 passes for 533 yards and eight touchdowns, while he also ran 25 times for 300 yards and three more TDs.
On defense Jones added 34 total tackles to go with five interceptions.
Also in Class B, Albion senior quarterback Amari Jones was named to the third team. Jones finished the season 68-of-136 through the air for 1,076 yards and 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions, while he also ran 107 times for 612 yards and seven scores, leading the team in every category.
Amari Jones also lead the team with 53 total tackles to go with five interceptions.
Batavia also had a pair of players that were named to the fourth team in junior offensive lineman Parker Kleinbach and senior defensive back Carter McFollins.
Kleinbach helped lead the way for a potent running game that ran for well over 2,000 yards, while Carter McFollins was a force on the defensive end and was near the team lead in tackles and interceptions, while he also contributed offensively, both out of the backfield and in the passing game.
Three Blue Devils were also named honorable mention in senior running back Aiden Anderson, senior kicker Julia Petry and senior linebacker Garrett Schmidt.
In Class C, a quartet of local players were named to the first team in Attica junior linebacker Case Hill and his Blue Devils teammate Clayton Bezon and two players from Medina — senior running back Noah Skinner and senior offensive lineman Chris Johnson.
Hill picked up the Section V Class C Defensive Player of the Year honor for the sectional champions after an impressive season as he led an impressive Attica defense as he with 91 total tackles, three sacks, two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and a fumble recovery.
A junior linebacker, Bezon finished with 73 tackles with four interceptions, four sacks and two forced fumbles, while he also had 71 yards receiving and 258 yards rushing with three TDs.
Skinner had a huge season out of the backfield with 1,470 yards and 27 touchdowns on just 148 carries, while he caught eight passes for 160 yards and another score. Defensively the linebacker led Medina with 61 total tackles, including five for a loss, and two sacks,
Meanwhile, Johnson paced a big and talented offensive line for the Mustangs that led the way for nearly 3,000 yards on the ground, while he was second on the team with 46 tackles – including a team-high 13 for a loss — to go with a sack.
Also in Class C, Le Roy senior linebacker Jack Tonzi was named to the second team. Tonzi led the Oatkan Knights with 69 total tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, while he had 2.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries. Tonzi also caught six passes for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Several local players picked up honorable mention selections in Class C, including Aiden Pitts (Medina, QB, Sr.), William Clarke (Bath-Haverling, Line, Sr.), Ryan Higgins (Le Roy, Line, Sr.); Roosevelt Mitchell (Medina, Line, Sr.); Nick Radder (Albion, Line, Sr.); Chris Shearing (Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry, DB, Sr.) and Justin Yehl (Bath-Haverling, DB, Sr.).
In Class D, OAE senior running back Noah Currier — the Section V Class D Player of the Year — paced the local contingent with a first team selection as the Aggies won their second straight Section V block.
Throughout Section V play, Currier ran for 1,579 yards and 30 touchdowns on just 117 carries, averaging 13.5 yards per carry. Currier also had four catches for 85 yards and two more touchdowns, while he added a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown on defense.
Also from OAE on the first team were senior lineman/LB Brayden Smith and junior QB/LB Bodie Hyde (who earned an all-purpose selection).
Smith was a beast in the trenches as he led the tough OAE offensive line, while he finished with 76 total tackles — 13 for a loss — with three interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Hyde was also incredible on both sides of the ball as he ran 78 times for 1,108 yards and 19 touchdowns, while he was 26-of-40 through the air for 507 yards and seven more scores. Hyde also finished with 61 total tackles, with 19 coming for a loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception returned for a score.
Also making the first team in Class D was Alexander senior linebacker Kaden Lyons, who was named the Section V Class D Defensive Player of the Year. Lyons was the defensive signal caller for an amazing Trojans defense that allowed just 29 points during the regular season. Lyons finished the season with 38 solo tackles, including six for a loss, to go with a blocked punt returned for a score on special teams. Additionally, he added nine touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.
Four local players were selected for the Class D fourth team in Avon senior QB Richie Brice, Alexander senior lineman Connor Thompson, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba sophomore kicker Avery Watterson and Cal-Mum/BB senior offensive lineman Cedric Bowen.
Brice stepped in and had a strong senior season under center for the Braves as he went 101-of-172 for 1,407 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions, while he also ran 112 times for 444 yards and nine more scores.
Thompson was a longtime starter on the line had over 30 pancake blocks and paced the running game, while he had a fumble recovery on defense.
Watterson set the Section V record for most extra points made in a single season and in all, he finished at 72-of-83 on point after attempts this season for a percentage of 87, being responsible for 12 percent of the Aggies 610 points on the season.
Joining teammate Totten on the 8-Man first team were Pembroke senior DB/QB Cayden Pfalzer and junior offensive lineman Jayden Mast.
Pfalzer picked off six passes this season, while he finished with 65 total tackles and also had a solid year under center, while Mast paced the Dragons defense with 57 tackles and four sacks.