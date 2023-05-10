Hawley sets office hours for May
BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley has announced his mobile office hours for May.
The office hours will be attended by Hawley’s staff members and they are ready to help any constituent with their needs.
“I want to encourage everyone to visit whenever they feel like,” Hawley, R-Batavia, said in a news release. “My office is ready to take your calls and help address your needs.
The schedule includes:
n Akron — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 16 at Newstead Public Library, 33 Main St.
n Batavia — 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. May 16 in the Conable Technology Building, Room T124 at Genesee Community College.
n Brockport — Noon to 2 p.m. May 10 at Semour Library, 161 East Ave.
n Hamlin — Noon to 2 p.m. May 24 at Hamlin Public Library on 1680 Lake Rd.