Thanking area police departments and sheriff’s offices for the roles they play, Assemblyman Steve Hawley decided, meant providing them with pizza on Thursday.
Hawley, R-Batavia, visited five departments with food from area shops and had it delivered to the departments he couldn’t visit.
Aside from the city Police Department and New York State Police Troop A Headquarters in Batavia, Hawley brought pizzas, or had them delivered, Thursday to the Orleans and Genesee County sheriff’s offices; and the Albion, Brockport, Corfu Le Roy, Medina and Holley police departments.
“It’s to recognize and thank all of them for what they do during these most difficult times. These are unprecedented times in our state’s and nation’s history, and I just want to make sure that those who are here to protect us and our neighborhoods, and families, are recognized publicly and hopefully we return to some semblance of respect for law and order,” Hawley said.
