Assemblyman Steve Hawley drops off a sheet Pizza to the Batavia Police Department on Thursday. Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice was there to greet Hawley and take the pizza for the department.

Thanking area police departments and sheriff’s offices for the roles they play, Assemblyman Steve Hawley decided, meant providing them with pizza on Thursday.

Hawley, R-Batavia, visited five departments with food from area shops and had it delivered to the departments he couldn’t visit.

